Stryder appoints Jones as Logic-Ology CEO

Stryder Group on Monday announced the appointment of Brad Jones as CEO of Logic-Ology Logistics.

Jones will also serve on the Stryder Group executive committee. This appointment is effective immediately and follows the decision of Daniel Saam, president of the Stryder Group of companies.

Brad Jones (Photo: Stryder Group)

“We are fortunate to have someone of Brad Jones’ caliber and experience to lead Logic-Ology,” said Saam.

“It is a privilege to be part of an organization that delivers such a high caliber of innovative product and service solutions for its clients,” said Jones. “I am honored and excited to lead Logic-Ology while contributing to the overall growth plans for the Stryder Group.”

Tony Scherpenisse, Stryder Group CFO added, “Brad has the right combination of communication and leadership abilities to deliver top of class execution and financial performance.”

During his 30-plus-year career, Jones has held senior leadership positions within both private and public Canadian and U.S. trucking, class 1 railroads, and logistics companies.

In the interim, Jones will be based in the Toronto market, managing Logic-Ology’s offices in Vancouver, Seattle, Atlanta and Toronto while looking to open additional branch offices in North America.