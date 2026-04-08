TCA names Dunne, Bishop as Highway Angels

Truckload Carriers Association has named Anthony Dunne of Maverick Transportation and Christopher Bishop of Hi Pro as TCA Highway Angels for assisting injured people in separate incidents.

Dunne was honored for his quick thinking and selfless actions at the scene of a late-night crash in rural Louisiana, while Bishop was recognized for helping save the life of an injured motorcyclist in Wichita, Kan.

On Dec. 9, 2025, at 2 a.m., Dunne was traveling northbound on Highway 65 near Transylvania, La., when he encountered a large tree branch obstructing the roadway. After safely maneuvering around the debris, he noticed a severely damaged truck that had veered off the road and pulled over to investigate.

Anthony Dunne (Photo: TCA) Christopher Bishop (Photo: TCA)

“Honestly, I didn’t think that anybody was gonna be okay from that one,” said Dunne. “I really thought that was going to be a DOA scene.”

He found the driver trapped inside but conscious and alert.

“He was hurt pretty bad,” said Dunne. “He told me he fell asleep and drifted off the road. The whole side of his cab was opened up like a can of sardines.”

Dunne called 911 and remained on scene, providing reassurance and support to the injured driver while waiting for emergency responders, who took about 45 minutes to arrive because of the remote location.

When emergency personnel arrived, they were able to safely extract the driver, who sustained minor injuries.

“I couldn’t just drive by if there was something I could do,” said Dunne.

Motorcyclist struck by sedan

In Bishop’s case, the incident occurred on Dec. 13, 2025, at 2:15 a.m., shortly after he departed his terminal enroute to load at the Wichita USPS Processing and Distribution Center.

While traveling through the city, Bishop came upon a motorbike in a ditch and its rider lying injured in the middle of the roadway.

“He was just laying in the middle of the road,” Bishop said. “I stopped, and the first thing that ran through my mind was that he was dead.”

Based on camera footage and the scene itself, it appeared the motorcyclist had been struck by a sedan that fled without stopping.

Bishop activated his truck’s flashers and positioned the vehicle to block traffic, protecting the injured rider from oncoming vehicles. He called 911 and remained with the man, keeping him conscious and breathing until emergency responders arrived seven minutes later.

“I kept him talking as much as I could,” Bishop said. “Not long after that an ambulance and police showed up.”

Bishop said he was stunned that the driver who struck the rider did not stop. “They didn’t stop; I couldn’t imagine doing to someone and not stopping to check on him — that’s crazy,” he said.