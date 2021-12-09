Toronto, Montreal transportation clubs join North American alliance

North America’s largest transportation clubs have joined to create the new North American Transportation Club Alliance (NATCA).

Included are: the Traffic Club of Chicago; Los Angeles Transportation Club; the Traffic Club of Montreal; the Traffic Club of New York; and the Toronto Transportation Club. Organizers say the new alliance will create opportunities for members to participate in partner clubs’ events, social platforms, and networking opportunities.

The first joint event will be Jan. 27, 2022, when a panel of supply chain experts discuss the theme ‘Strengthening the supply chain and thriving through uncertainty.’ Members can learn more about the alliance by contacting their local club.