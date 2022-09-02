Trailcon Leasing names Rumley as HR director

Trailcon Leasing has announced the appointment of Stacey Rumley as director of human resources.

Stacey Rumley (Photo: Trailcon Leasing)

“Stacey will be focused on the advancement of our learning programs, leadership development, recruitment and most importantly – the full employee experience,” said Jerry Brown, president of Trailcon.

Rumley has more than 20 years of HR experience, where she developed leading programs in recruitment, retention, talent management, organizational effectiveness, and employee engagement.

She holds her BA from McMaster University and has her post graduate certificate in Human Resources Management.