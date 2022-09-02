Trailcon Leasing names Rumley as HR director
Trailcon Leasing has announced the appointment of Stacey Rumley as director of human resources.
“Stacey will be focused on the advancement of our learning programs, leadership development, recruitment and most importantly – the full employee experience,” said Jerry Brown, president of Trailcon.
Rumley has more than 20 years of HR experience, where she developed leading programs in recruitment, retention, talent management, organizational effectiveness, and employee engagement.
She holds her BA from McMaster University and has her post graduate certificate in Human Resources Management.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.