Truck driver to fund home reno, new boat with lottery win

A truck driver from Burlington, Ont. plans to renovate his home and cottage and buy a new boat after winning more than $91,000 in the lottery.

Douglas W., 67, won the Poker Lotto All In jackpot worth $86,508.70 on Nov. 14, 2025. He also collected $5,000 from the instant portion of his Poker Lotto play, bringing his total winnings to $91,508.70.

The trucker said he discovered the win while at a gas station. “The clerk told me I was a big winner, and I was pretty calm and collected,” he said in a news release.

Douglas W. (Photo: OLG)

Douglas said he initially kept the news to himself. “My coworkers were outside the gas station, but I wanted to wait until I got home to tell my wife.”

When he told her, she was skeptical. “She said, ‘Yeah right! Stuff like that never happens to people like us!’” Douglas recalled. “I responded, ‘Well, it did!’ I was smiling from ear to ear!”

He purchased the winning ticket at the Shell station on Highway 25 in Milton, Ont.

And speaking of his new boat, he said, “I’d like one just big enough to make fishing more comfortable.”