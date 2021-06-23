Trucking HR Canada offers new student work placement subsidy

Trucking HR Canada on Wednesday introduced a new addition to its Career ExpressWay Program. This new stream of the program works to increase the job-readiness of students registered in various transportation, logistics and supply chain related programs at Canadian post-secondary institutions.

The initiative, funded through the Government of Canada’s Student Work Placement Program supports employers by subsidizing the cost of hiring students, while providing students the benefit of valuable work experience.

The program supports employers by subsidizing the cost of hiring students. (Photo: Trucking HR Canada)

“This program provides a practical approach to bringing more young people into our workforce by exposing them to the vast array of career opportunities, while also supporting employers financially,” says Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada.

“With our latest labor market information confirming our significant workforce needs across numerous occupations – this is a great opportunity for employers to broaden their recruitment efforts.”

The program’s wage subsidies cover the cost of a student’s salary by 50% up to a maximum of $5,000 and 70% up to a maximum of $7,000 for first-year students and under-represented groups including:

Women in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM)

Indigenous students

Persons with disabilities

Members of a visible minority

Newcomers (permanent resident or refugee status)

A special update for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, all wage subsidies are a maximum of 75% up to $7,500. Trucking HR Canada will host an employer informational webinar about the program on June 29.