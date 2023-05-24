Trucking volunteers assemble food packs to combat child hunger

Trucking companies and sponsors affiliated with the Trucks for Change (T4C) network recently joined forces to assemble nutritious food packs as part of Food Banks Canada’s annual After the Bell (ATB) program.

The initiative aims to address child hunger during the summer months when in-school nutrition programs are unavailable.

More than 50 volunteers from Bison Transport, Erb Group of Companies, J.D. Smith and Sons, National Truck League, The Tandet Group, XTL Transport, Bridgestone Canada, GX Transportation Solutions, Kriska Transportation Group, Navistar Canada, and Transcourt participated in the Mississauga, Ont. event.

T4C’s carrier network has helped to deliver nearly 450,000 food packs to more than 200 communities since 2020, and is poised again to deliver 185,000 lb. of child-friendly and healthy summer packs to food banks across Canada in 2023.

“As an After the Bell partner, Trucks for Change is pleased to have been invited to participate in the ATB Volunteer Packing event,” T4C chairman Scott Smith said in a news release. “Not only did we help build and box food packs, but we were able to provide a little trucking expertise when it came to preparing the food packs and pallets for shipping.”

350 pallets to be delivered

“After having supported this program for several years from a freight-movement perspective, I think that the companies and their volunteers really appreciated being part of the effort that goes into preparing the food packs,” said the network’s executive director, Betsy Sharples, noting that a “bit of friendly competition between the packing stations added to the fun.“

Starting this week, T4C will coordinate transportation services through its network of “generous and community-minded carriers.” They will deliver nearly 350 pallets to 90 food banks across Canada. Over 25 carriers from across Canada have committed to delivering ATB food packs this year.