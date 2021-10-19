TruckingHR Canada to fund young talent

TruckingHR Canada on Tuesday announced an expanded funding stream through their Career ExpressWay Program. Driver training subsidies, along with wage subsidies of up to $10,000 are now available for approved employers.

“It is clear that our industry needs to recruit young people into driving and non-driving roles,” said Angela Splinter, CEO, TruckingHR Canada. “The competition for new workers is only getting more intense. Career ExpressWay — and the funding it provides — may be the game-changer you need.”

(Photo: TruckingHR Canada)

TruckingHR Canada recently released a labor market information snapshot reporting close to 18,000 truck driver vacancies in the first two quarters of 2021. Recent employer surveys also show that in addition to the driver shortage being a top concern, recruitment for non-driving roles is a growing challenge.

TruckingHR Canada also surveyed young people directly, probing why they would choose other like-minded industries over truck driving. One of the top barriers cited was the cost of training. This program knocks down that barrier by covering the cost. In addition, all occupations are eligible to apply for the wage subsidy.

An information session for the Career ExpressWay program will be held on Oct. 28. You can register here.