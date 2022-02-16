Volvo appoints Hollinger as VP of national accounts
Volvo Trucks North America has appointed Kurt Hollinger as vice-president of national accounts.
Hollinger will lead new truck sales through the brand’s national accounts sales channel, working with national account managers, select Volvo Trucks dealerships and customers.
Hollinger has 30 years of experience within Volvo Group North America, having served as national account manager before becoming leader of the national leasing team.
He joined the organization in the sales and marketing department in 1992. His most recent position was vice-president of national leasing. Kurt will be part of the management team reporting to Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America.
