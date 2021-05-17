Volvo workers reject latest offer

Workers at Volvo Trucks North America’s New River Valley truck plant have rejected the company’s five-year offer.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) represents about 2,900 workers at the plant. They went on strike April 19 and returned to work May 3 after a tentative agreement was reached April 30.

The New River Valley, Va., plant (Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

“We look forward to working with the UAW to resolve whatever the outstanding issues are, and we remain confident that we will be able to reach a mutually beneficial agreement,” said NRV vice-president and general manager Franky Marchand.

The plant is in the midst of a US$400-million investment for advanced technology upgrades, site expansion and preparation for future products, including the Volvo VNR Electric truck. Volvo points out the plant has added 1,100 jobs since the last union agreement was implemented in 2016, and is on track to have a net increase of approximately 600 positions in 2021.