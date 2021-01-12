Women with Drive to feature global speakers

Trucking HR Canada has officially unveiled the speakers who will participate in a decidedly global Women with Drive summit this year.

With a theme of Linking Global Leaders, the seventh-annual event will be held online on March 10 because of meeting restrictions relating to Covid-19. But that will also open the annual event to a potentially international audience.

Heather Day of CS Day Transport will serve as moderator. (Photo: Trucking HR Canada)

Speakers will participate from as far away as Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand.

The event will be moderated by Heather Day, president at CS Day Transport. Speakers will include:

Anne Kathrine Stennbjerge, CEO of ANCOTRANS/Anders Nielsen and Co A/S from Denmark

Bibbi Steinert, trucking company owner and member of Queen of the Road, from Sweden

Heather Jones, director of Success Transport, from Australia

Meryn Morrison, safety consultant at Safety Interchange and chairwoman of Women in Road Transport, from New Zealand

Ruth Waring, director of compliance at Acumen Logistics Group and Women in Logistics U.K., from England.

The keynote address will include Halla Tómasdóttir, CEO of The B Team, a group of business and civil society leaders. The Icelander – a business leader, entrepreneur, investor, and a presidential candidate — has been dedicated to purpose-driven and principled leadership, Trucking HR Canada says.

Opening remarks will be delivered by Michaëlle Jean, Canada’s governor general from 2005-2010.

Attendees who register before Feb. 10 will receive a handmade Unako scarf from a women’s social enterprise in Nepal. Early bird fees are available by registering before the end of January. Prices will increase after Jan. 31. To register, visit here.