Yokohama Tire promotes Polentz to senior director of supply chain and logistics

Ray Polentz has been promoted to senior director of supply chain and logistics at Yokohama Tire. He will report to Yokohama president and CEO Jeff Barna.

“Ray has been instrumental in helping us negotiate through the difficult and complex supply chain issues facing the industry,” said Barna. “His experience in all aspects of logistics – operations management, freight, transportation and warehouse operations – has made him a major asset to the company.”

Polentz, who works out of headquarters in Santa Ana, Calif., joined Yokohama in October 2017 as regional distribution center manager. He was promoted to director of distribution operations in July 2018. Previously he held senior positions at JCPenney, as well as Stein Mart, in both operational and transportation roles.

Ray Polentz (Photo: Yokohama Tire)

Polentz has served in the U.S. Army and was a police officer. He is pursuing his master’s degree in global supply chain management at Purdue University.