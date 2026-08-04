18 Wheels expands port-side warehousing with new Deltaport logistics hub

18 Wheels Warehousing is expanding its presence in Metro Vancouver with a new 210,000 sq.-ft. logistics facility adjacent to Deltaport, a move aimed at speeding container handling and reducing drayage costs for importers and carriers.

The Burnaby-based third-party logistics provider said it has signed a long-term lease for the Delta facility and officially took possession Aug. 1. The company expects the site to be fully operational within about 60 days following installation of 12,000 pallet positions beginning in September.

(Photo: 18 Wheels Logistics)

Located just minutes from Deltaport, the warehouse is designed to support rapid container pickup, transloading and distribution. The building offers 36-ft. clear height, more than 35 dock doors, a secured yard and on-site heavy container stackers for handling marine containers.

“Securing a prime footprint just minutes from Deltaport’s front gate represents a pivotal strategic operational milestone,” said Michael Kotendzhi, CEO of 18 Wheels. “By eliminating transit friction between port terminals and primary transload facilities, we empower our global supply chain partners to bypass regional congestion, lower drayage expenses, and optimize turnaround times.”

The company said the additional capacity is intended to improve freight flows through Canada’s Pacific Gateway as container volumes continue to grow. Once operational, the facility will support container destuffing, intermodal transfers and distribution to markets including Calgary, Toronto and other Canadian destinations.

18 Wheels operates more than 2 million sq.-ft. of warehouse space across Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto and employs more than 350 people.