Alberta looking to add up to 18 commercial rest areas

Alberta is planning to build up to 18 new commercial rest areas in the province.

“Albertans, truckers and visitors do a lot of traveling on our highways, and they need safe places to pull over, rest and have a meal,” said Transport Minister Rajan Sawhney. “Alberta’s government is grateful for the feedback we received, including from commercial truck drivers. They help keep our economy rolling, and they deserve better amenities.”

She said the investment comes on the heel of consultations with the trucking industry and municipalities over the past 18 months. The province has posted a Request for Expression of Interest, seeking companies interested in pursuing contracts to develop the sites, with construction planned for 2023.

“For years, our industry has advocated for safe, clean, and well-equipped commercial rest areas, which are essential to the wellbeing of both professional commercial drivers and public motorists,” said Alberta Motor Transport Association president Chris Nash. “We thank the provincial government for responding to this urgent need, and we support these efforts to establish a safer and more dignified environment for our industry.”