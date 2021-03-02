Blue Water Bridge adjusts toll rates

Tolls for U.S.-bound traffic at the Blue Water Bridge are being adjusted beginning April 1.

Commercial tolls will be $4.50 per axle for ConneXion pre-paid accounts, $5 per axle using cash/debit/credit card, and US$3.75 when paying in greenbacks.

The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) says it last adjusted Canadian toll rates in November 2018 and that the changes are needed to support ongoing operational and maintenance needs and to reflect changing traffic patterns.

It is encouraging fleets to take advantage of the ConneXion pre-paid toll program, which is being expanded to include commercial vehicles. Details on the program can be found at www.federalbridge.ca/conneXion.