CTA heads discussion with Bank of Canada head

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) was among a nine-member coalition of national transportation associations that recently met with Stephen Poloz, governor of the Bank of Canada, and his senior staff.

The coalition outlined five areas of mutual interest to all organizations: the labor shortage; automation; business competitiveness; multimodal strategies; and key infrastructure requirements.

The CTA served as the lead for the discussion.

“All associations agree there are many common areas where federal public policy shifts can greatly benefit blue collar industries like transportation. Today was a wonderful opportunity for our industry and others to highlight how we can make Canada more competitive by addressing the many common opportunities across multiple sectors,” said CTA president Stephen Laskowski.

The group also highlighted various transportation projects across Canada that would benefit the economy, as well as the need for Canada’s tax system to be reviewed, particularly as it relates to the controversial Driver Inc. payment model.