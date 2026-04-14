Harnois Énergies opens travel stop on Hwy. 401 at Woodstock, Ont.

A newly opened travel stop in Woodstock, Ont., has added more than 150 truck parking spaces along Highway 401, addressing a key need for drivers traveling one of Canada’s busiest freight corridors.

Harnois Énergies has officially opened its renovated Woodstock Travel Stop at Exit 230, which also offers short- and long-term leased parking for carriers and owner-operators seeking secure, permanent parking or trailer drop space.

Now operating under the Esso banner, the Woodstock location marks the return of a well-known truck stop following extensive renovations.

(Photo: Harnois Énergies )

Patrick Ducharme, sales director, cardlock network, Harnois Énergies, told trucknews.com that the site includes 14 showers, including women-only reserved facilities, along with laundry services, a truckers’ lounge, and a movie theatre.

Fueling capacity includes 12 diesel lanes, with six lanes dedicated to debit, credit, and cash customers and six additional cardlock lanes for network cards such as Esso Key to the Highway, Comdata, Wex, and EFS. All diesel lanes are equipped with main and satellite pumps, with diesel exhaust fluid available at the pump. The location also offers gasoline, propane refueling, and a certified CAT Scale.

(Photo: Harnois Énergies )

Mechanical services are available on site through High County Truck and Trailer, where repairs, tire work, lubrication, rebuilds, and safety inspections can be completed.

Other amenities include two Proxi convenience stores, a dining area, and an ice cream counter. Tim Hortons with a drive-thru is expected to open in the coming weeks.

Harnois is also launching its Driver’s Club Rewards program at the Woodstock location, offering benefits such as complimentary meals, in-store perks, and free shower access. The company said the first 200 truck drivers visiting the site will receive a special gift.

The travel stop is located at 535 Mill Street.