Husky Energy, Imperial Oil to combine truck fuel networks

CALGARY, Alta. — Husky Energy and Imperial Oil are joining their truck transport fuel networks in a move they say will enhance competitiveness and better serve trucking customers across Canada.

Husky will manage the combined network of about 160 Esso-branded truck transport locations, the companies announced today.

The agreement will create a single truck transport fuel network, which will benefit from its increased scale.

“The larger national network will better serve Canadian commercial and truck transport customers,” Husky announced in a release.

As part of the agreement, Imperial Oil will convert its Esso truck transport fuel business to a branded wholesaler model. Husky will manage all dealer relationships and ongoing network growth as an Esso-branded wholesaler in the truck transport fuel segment.

Imperial will supply fuel to the consolidated network and continue to invest in marketing programs that support the network. Husky will convert its commercial cardlocks, co-located Travel Cetnres and a number of retail services stations to the Esso brand.