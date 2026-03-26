Kinedyne opens Ohio distribution hub to boost delivery times

Kinedyne is expanding its North American footprint with a new distribution facility in Ashville, Ohio, aimed at improving service levels and delivery speed across key freight corridors.

The company announced March 26 the new site will serve as a Midwest hub, strengthening its ability to support customers with faster lead times and more reliable product availability.

Kinedyne, which manufactures cargo securement systems, said the location was selected for its proximity to some of North America’s busiest transportation lanes.

“Strategically expanding our distribution network allows us to better serve our customers, support the industries that rely on Kinedyne, and facilitate growth,” said Dan Schlotterbeck, president of Kinedyne. “The Ashville facility strengthens our national coverage and reinforces our commitment to delivering safe and dependable products with greater speed and efficiency.”

The Ohio expansion builds on earlier investments in the company’s distribution network, including the opening of a West Coast facility in Phoenix in November 2024.