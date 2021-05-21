Manitoba seeking input on trade and commerce route grid

The province of Manitoba is seeking public input on a proposed grid of trade and commerce routes across the province.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said “International, interprovincial and regional movements of goods are an integral part of Manitoba’s economy, and the province’s highway network plays a vital role in enabling market access. The information gathered from this engagement will help direct our investments toward critical shipping routes in Manitoba.”

(Photo: iStock)

It is launching an online public engagement process. The trade and commerce grid builds on the existing network of highways that support Manitoba’s heaviest loads, and provide reliable connections to highways that support the movement of goods.

It consists of key north-south and east-west trade and commerce routes and includes nearly 7,000 km of roads.

To take part in the engagement, visit https://engagemb.ca. The online public engagement will close June 11.