Mid Canada Transload Services opens near Emerson border crossing

A new transload facility and one of the largest privately owned inland ports in Manitoba is open for business.

Mid Canada Transload Services is set on 250 acres along Hwy. 75 near the Emerson, Man., border crossing and will specialize in the transloading of agricultural, food grade, organic, industrial and manufactured products.

It is about an hour from Winnipeg and Grand Forks, N.D., and has daily rail service from CN and BNSF railways.

(Photo: MCTL)

The facility offers warehouse storage with crossdock or rail to dock capabilities, as well as office space. Cross-border courier service Runnin’ Red has set up in the office. There’s also a 10,000 sq.-ft. heavy truck maintenance workshop and indoor truck wash.

“Our location provides a unique advantage for a trucking company to consolidate shipments to and from the U.S. as well as direct rail loading and unloading on two Class 1 railways,” said Real Tetrault, president and CEO. “As a private transload facility, our facility provides customers the benefit of loading rail or consolidating truck shipments without the high infrastructure costs.”