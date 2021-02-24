New Jersey freight bottleneck worst for third straight year

The intersection of I-95 and SR4 in Fort Lee, N.J., remained the top freight bottleneck in the U.S. for the third consecutive year, according to an annual analysis from the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI).

Data was compiled using truck GPS data from more than a million freight trucks, run through customized software applications and analysis methods.

“While everyone else sheltered in place in 2020, trucks kept rolling, delivering essential goods to communities large and small,” said CRST International president and CEO Hugh Ekberg. “Unfortunately, congestion continues to impact our operations and affect our drivers’ ability to deliver for America.”

(Photo: iStock)

While the Covid-19 pandemic affected traffic as car drivers stayed at home, there continued to be freight bottlenecks. Average truck speeds at a quarter of the bottlenecks on ATRI’s list were 45 mph or less, reflecting a return to pre-pandemic freight demand and the impact of numerous road construction projects.

Rounding out the Top 10 bottlenecks were:

Cincinnati: I-71 at I-75;

Atlanta: I-285 at I-85 (North);

Atlanta: I-20 at I-285 (West);

Houston: I-45 at I-69/US 59;

Chicago: I-290 at I-90/I-94;

Chattanooga, Tennessee: I-75 at I-24;

St. Louis: I-64/I-55 at I-44;

Rye, New York: I-95 at I-287;

San Bernardino, California: I-10 at I-15

For access to the full report, including detailed information on each of the 100 top congested locations, visit TruckingResearch.org.