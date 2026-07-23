North American transborder truck freight rises 15% in May

The value of freight moved by truck between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico increased 15% year over year in May, helping drive a 16.1% increase in overall North American transborder freight, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Total transborder freight reached $153.4 billion during the month. Trucking accounted for $99.7 billion, or nearly two-thirds of all cross-border freight, while rail moved $17.7 billion, up 11.1% from May 2025.

(Source: U.S. Bureau of Transportation)

Trade between the U.S. and Canada totaled $66.1 billion, up 14.8% year over year, while U.S.-Mexico freight reached $87.2 billion, a 17.1% increase.

Among truck border crossings, Detroit, Port Huron, and Buffalo handled the highest freight volumes with Canada. Laredo, El Paso, and Otay Mesa were the busiest truck gateways for U.S.-Mexico trade.

The report also showed strong gains in other transportation modes. Air freight increased 53.6% year over year to $7.1 billion, vessel traffic rose 37.7% to $11.1 billion, and pipeline shipments increased 24% to $10.3 billion.

Laredo remained North America’s busiest freight gateway by value at more than $35.3 billion, followed by Detroit ($12.4 billion), Ysleta, Texas ($12.1 billion), and Port Huron, Mich. ($9.5 billion).