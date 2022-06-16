Permanent repairs to start soon on B.C.’s Coquihalla, Hwy. 1

The British Columbia government announced that permanent repairs to flood-damaged sections of the Coquihalla (Highway 5) and Highway 1 will soon be underway. Work is expected to be substantially complete this winter, according to a press release.

“This marks a significant milestone in our recovery from the devastating atmospheric river events of last fall,” said Rob Fleming, B.C. minister of transportation and infrastructure. “Following the extraordinary work that was done to reconnect these highways in December, we’re building back permanent infrastructure that will be equipped to better withstand the impacts of climate change and future extreme weather events.”

The work to return the Coquihalla to the previous full, four-lane capacity will begin this summer and take place at three sites: Bottletop bridges, 50 km south of Merritt; Juliet bridges, 3 km south of Bottletop; and Jessica bridges, 48 km south of Juliet.

Work underway along the embankment at Othello on Highway 5 earlier this year. (Photo: B.C. Ministry of Information and Infrastructure)

The ministry has also issued a request for proposals (RFP) for damaged sections along Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon.

The RFP process invites select contractors who qualified through the Highway Reinstatement Program request for qualifications process to take part in the competitive selection process to design and construct the permanent repairs needed at: Falls Creek Bridge, 55 km south of Spences Bridge; Tank Hill Crossing, 23 km south of Spences Bridge; and Nicomen River Bridge, 19 km south of Spences Bridge.

The RFP for the repair project will close Sept. 14, with the contract awarded shortly after.

The ministry is also continuing to make good progress on restoring access throughout the Highway 8 corridor. The storms completely washed out 25 sections of this highway, leading to the closure of the highway between Merritt and Spences Bridge.

Since then, the ministry has completed temporary repairs at 18 locations and construction has started on another two. Work is being planned for the near future at the five remaining sites to complete temporary repairs along this route.

Traffic delays are expected throughout construction on all highway reinstatement projects, including periods of single-lane alternating traffic and short, intermittent full closures.