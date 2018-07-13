Port Bruce getting new bridge after February collapse

BOLTON, Ont. – The Port Bruce Bridge is getting a temporary replacement.

The construction of the temporary single-lane bridge on Imperial Road in Port Bruce, Ont. has been given to Acrow Bridge and is expected to be completed by early August.

The old bridge collapsed in February during extensive flooding caused by snowmelt and higher than normal rainfall.

The Port Bruce Bridge is the only route over Catfish Creek, which divides the north and south sides of the Lake Erie town. The missing bridge has meant a five-kilometer detour for residents, commercial vehicles, and emergency responders.

At the time of the collapse, a large gravel-filled dump truck was crossing the bridge and was left stranded and partially submerged in the creek at a 45-degree angle. While there were no injuries in the accident, the truck remained there for four weeks until it was lifted off with a crane.

The temporary bridge will be nearly 55 meters long (180 feet) and just under six meters wide (18 feet) with a CL-625 ONT truck rating.