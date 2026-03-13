Port of Vancouver moves record cargo volumes in 2025

The Port of Vancouver handled a record volume of cargo in 2025, driven by strong exports of Canadian resources and increased container traffic moving through the country’s largest trade gateway.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority reported total cargo volumes reached a new high last year, with significant increases in grain, potash, and crude oil exports. Grain shipments hit a record 30.3 million tonnes, while potash exports climbed to 10.5 million tonnes.

(Photo: Krystyna Shchedrina)

Container traffic also reached a new high, with the port moving 3.78 million TEUs, up about 9% from the previous year. The increase reflects strong demand for consumer goods and other imports moving through the gateway to markets across Western Canada and the Prairies.

Vehicle imports were another major contributor to the record year, with nearly 480,000 vehicles arriving through the port.

“These record volumes demonstrate the continued importance of the Port of Vancouver in enabling Canadian trade and connecting Canadian businesses with global markets,” said Peter Xotta, president and CEO of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

Looking ahead, the port is preparing for additional growth. DP World plans to open the port’s first short-sea shipping facility in 2026 linking Vancouver with Vancouver Island, while infrastructure projects such as rail upgrades are aimed at increasing capacity and improving the movement of goods to and from port terminals.