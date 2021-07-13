Port of Vancouver says rail service has resumed, anchorage demand at capacity

Rail services on the CP rail line affected by the B.C. interior wildfires resumed yesterday, the Port of Vancouver confirmed, with both CP and CN trains sharing the line through affected areas.

CN’s line continues to undergo maintenance and repair work, with CN diverting traffic where possible.

(Photo: Port Metro Vancouver)

A Ministerial Order issued July 11 will be in effect until Oct. 31, placing restrictions on rail operations between Kamloops and Boston Bar, and Kamloops and North Bend, when the fire hazard rating is ‘Extreme.’

These restrictions limit speeds and require fire mitigation measures. There has been speculation the Lytton, B.C., fire was caused by a train.

The Port of B.C. reports anchorage demand for ships is nearing full capacity.

“Demand for large vessel anchorages presently exceeds supply,” it said in an update.