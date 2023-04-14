Prairie provinces partner to boost transport of goods

The Prairie provinces – Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba – joined forces to to advance economic corridors and support the movement of products within Western Canada and to various markets.

Ministers from the provinces signed a memorandum of understanding related to the partnership this week.

The three provinces say they will cooperate to: improve efficiency of inter-provincial highway and rail networks; encourage the federal government for infrastructure funding and national supply chain solutions; keep their economies competitive and grow capital investment; and harmonize regulations to support businesses, industries and shippers.

“Alberta is proud to partner with Saskatchewan and Manitoba, taking a leadership role in building new trade corridors that will help our provinces and our country,” Alberta’s Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen said.

“The world needs what Saskatchewan has to offer,” added Saskatchewan Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill. “We rely on dependable, robust, road, rail, air and port networks to ship our food, fuel and fertilizer across North America and around the globe.”

Leveraging success

“Manitoba’s unique gateway and hub initiatives cannot develop in isolation, that is why external co-operative partnerships will leverage our initiatives for success,” said Manitoba Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Doyle Piwniuk.

“With similar trade and transport access such as distance to markets, reliance on international ports and railway services, and similar commodity basis, Saskatchewan and Alberta are natural partners to work with on improving trade through transportation.”