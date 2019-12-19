Rosenau and Freightliner contribute to CentrePort’s record year

WINNIPEG, Man. – CentrePort Canada had a record-breaking year of activity, with over $117 million in development and building permits in 2019, including from prominent trucking companies like Rosenau Transport and Freightliner Manitoba.

More than 725,000 sq./ft of industrial space is under construction at the inland port’s Rural Municipality of Rosser, known as CentrePort North.

Rosenau is developing a 71,000 sq./ft transportation and warehouse facility on an 11.8-acre plot, while Freightliner Manitoba will boast a 78,000 sq./ft facility its 13.5 acres of space.

“CentrePort is an ideal location for Rosenau Transport and we are thrilled to be expanding our presence here,” said Ken Enns, vice-president of operations for Rosenau. “We opened our first Manitoba location just four years ago in 3,000 square feet of leased space, and now we are looking forward to opening the doors this spring on our own, purpose-built facility on three lots in Brookside Industrial Park West Phase III.”

Permit values at CentrePort have gone up after the installation of water and wastewater services at Rosser, and 545 acres are now in development in CentrePort North.

“Development activity at CentrePort over the last year has skyrocketed, with the value of building permits issued increasing 1000% over 2018 values,” said Diane Gray, president and CEO of CentrePort Canada Inc. “With planning complete and strategic infrastructure in place, we are seeing an incredible response from the market, including for the first time ever, significant development on spec.”

In 2018, development permits issues in CentrePort North by the South Interlake Planning District amounted to $10,334,865 for 148,875 sq./ft of construction. This year, those numbers rose to over $117 million and 726,232 sq./ft of construction.