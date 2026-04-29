Ryder opens Huntsville, Ala., facility to support growing Alabama freight corridor

Ryder System has opened a new commercial truck rental and maintenance facility in the Huntsville, Ala., area as it expands its presence across the Southeast.

The 10,000 sq.-ft. facility is located in Madison, near Interstate 565 and about seven miles from I-65, positioning it close to major manufacturing and logistics operations in northern Alabama.

The site includes four drive-through maintenance bays, a half-bay, trailer parking, fueling services, rental operations and mobile maintenance support.

“This expansion underscores Ryder’s commitment to supporting customers in high-growth manufacturing and logistics markets,” said Tom Havens, president of fleet management solutions at Ryder. “Huntsville’s strong infrastructure and accelerating activity across automotive, aerospace, and government operations make it a natural fit for expanding our service footprint.”

Ryder said the location is designed to support fleet customers operating in automotive manufacturing, food distribution, aerospace and government-related freight markets.

The company also highlighted technology integrated into the facility, including RyderGyde fleet management tools and self-service check-in systems intended to provide customers with real-time diagnostics and maintenance updates.

The site includes: