Ryder opens Huntsville, Ala., facility to support growing Alabama freight corridor
Ryder System has opened a new commercial truck rental and maintenance facility in the Huntsville, Ala., area as it expands its presence across the Southeast.
The 10,000 sq.-ft. facility is located in Madison, near Interstate 565 and about seven miles from I-65, positioning it close to major manufacturing and logistics operations in northern Alabama.
The site includes four drive-through maintenance bays, a half-bay, trailer parking, fueling services, rental operations and mobile maintenance support.
“This expansion underscores Ryder’s commitment to supporting customers in high-growth manufacturing and logistics markets,” said Tom Havens, president of fleet management solutions at Ryder. “Huntsville’s strong infrastructure and accelerating activity across automotive, aerospace, and government operations make it a natural fit for expanding our service footprint.”
Ryder said the location is designed to support fleet customers operating in automotive manufacturing, food distribution, aerospace and government-related freight markets.
The company also highlighted technology integrated into the facility, including RyderGyde fleet management tools and self-service check-in systems intended to provide customers with real-time diagnostics and maintenance updates.
The site includes:
- 24/7 self-service fueling
- 160 parking spaces with trailer parking
- Driver lounge and rental counter
- Commercial truck rental and leasing services
- On-site and mobile maintenance support
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