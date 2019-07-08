Saskatchewan rest areas reopen

REGINA, Sask. – The Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) is applauding the provincial government reversing its decision to close nine rest stops.

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure indicated last week that the rest stops would no longer be available to the public, a move that was met with complaints from several motorists, leading to the reversal.

The rest stops in question are located along the Trans-Canada Highway, Hwy 7, and Hwy 9; two of these rest stops are specifically for semi trucks.

Susan Ewart, executive director for the STA, told Truck News-West that the association is delighted with the announcement that the rest stops will remain open.

The STA will be part of a committee that will provide feedback to the government on the future of rest areas in the province.

“We are pleased with the announcement that our government recognizes the need to work with and consult the trucking industry as a major stakeholder on the need for adequate rest stops in Saskatchewan,” said Ewart. “We will be working to identify where in our province the rest stops need to be and what that might look like into the future.”

The STA, along with other provincial trucking associations, have long advocated for additional rest areas for commercial drivers, particularly given the upcoming electronic logging device mandate coming to Canada in 2021.