Southeastern Freight Lines marks 45 years in Valdosta, Ga.

Southeastern Freight Lines is celebrating the 45th anniversary of its Valdosta, Ga., service center, which has grown from a small terminal with seven employees to one of the company’s larger facilities.

Opened Aug. 3, 1981, the service center began operations with nine dock doors and seven associates. Today, it features 107 dock doors and employs 63 associates.

(Photo: Southeastern Freight Lines)

“One of the greatest strengths of the Valdosta service center is our people,” said Matthew Hughes, service center manager. “Our 45 years of success have been built on the dedication of our associates, who demonstrate a deep commitment to excellence, continuous learning and providing Quality Without Question service.”

As part of the anniversary, the company recognized four longtime employees for their service: linehaul driver David Morris (36 years), linehaul driver Alan Gordan (35 years), pickup-and-delivery driver Cam Alley (34 years), and linehaul driver Eric Batch (34 years).

The Valdosta team has also participated in Southeastern Serves, the carrier’s community outreach program, supporting initiatives such as Hunger Fight meal-packing events and school supply drives for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.