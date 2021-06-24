Traffic resumes across N.S./N.B. border

The RCMP moved in and made several arrests last night to restore traffic flow along the Trans-Canada Highway between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

“Traffic is now fluid at the NB/NS border,” Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association executive director Jean-Marc Picard confirmed in a notice to members this morning. “RCMP stepped in last night and removed the protestors.”

Hwy 104 has been reopened in both directions at the NB/NS border and traffic is moving freely. As traffic is heavy in the area, we ask drivers in the area to remain vigilant and proceed with caution. #Amherst — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) June 24, 2021

Traffic at the provincial border was stopped all day June 23 by protesters opposing Nova Scotia’s quarantine requirements for visitors from New Brunswick. Those restrictions were imposed after New Brunswick said it would allow visitors from throughout Canada to forego quarantine requirements if they’ve received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.