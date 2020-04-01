Free meals for truck drivers at three locations in Western Canada

SASKATOON, Sask. – Starting today, Bell International Trucks will show how much they care about drivers by handing out free meals at three locations across Western Canada.

With the Covid-19 pandemic making it difficult for drivers to track down food and other essential services while on the road, the Saskatchewan company is looking to make a difference.

Drivers in Saskatoon, Sask., Edmonton, Alta., and Chilliwack, B.C., can pick up one of 3,000 meals that will be handed out between now and April 5.

Bell International Trucks, part of the Diamond Group, which includes Diamond International Trucks and Harbour International Trucks, says the effort is not a social gathering, and drivers should grab their meals and enjoy them in their trucks.

If a driver is feeling sick, they are asked to stay away and see a doctor immediately.

Drivers in Saskatoon can visit Ffun Motorsports at 655 Circle Drive starting at 11:30 a.m. until supplies run out; in Edmonton, visit the Flying J at 16806 118 Ave between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m..; and in Chilliwack, head to the Flying J at 7970 Lickman Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.