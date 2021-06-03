ERoad integrates with Phillips Connect

ERoad and Phillips Connect have partnered to bring the latter’s devices, sensors, dashboards and reporting to ERoad customers.

ERoad says it will offer the full line of Phillips Connect devices for powered and non-powered assets. Phillips Connect will also power ERoad Asset Tracker.

(Photo: ERoad)

“Phillips Connect, like ERoad, has a strong focus on ease of use, uptime and accuracy, which supports our mission to drive safer and allow for more productive roads,” said Casey Ellis, president of ERoad North America. “Our combined solutions deliver high quality data that fleets can trust.”

“Phillips Connect and ERoad are completely aligned in the way we look at serving our customers and delivering technology and data that fleets can depend on for fast, informed decision making,” added Rob Phillips, Phillips Connect founder and CEO. “They are seeing growth in their markets around the globe, and we look forward to partnering with them to bring their customers to the forefront of smart trailer solutions.”