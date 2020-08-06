Navistar integrates Geotab into telematics device

LISLE, Ill. – Navistar International has announced a strategic partnership with Geotab, allowing its customers to access Geotab fleet management systems through Navistar’s factory-installed telematics devices.

Navistar’s open architecture OnCommand Connection was designed to accommodate third-party telematics service providers such as Geotab.

“Partnerships with TSPs (telematics service providers) provide customers streamlined access to their choice of fleet management solution through one, factory-installed device,” said Chintan Sopariwala, vice-president, aftersales operations and connected vehicle, Navistar. “Geotab is one of the world’s largest telematics outfits committed to optimizing fleet management and we’re thrilled to partner with them and provide world class customer solutions around how fleets conduct business.”

Navistar International is integrating Geotab into its factory installed telematics devices. (Photo: James Menzies)

Geotab services will be available through the factory-installed telematics devices that come standard in International LT, RH and LoneStar model trucks. Services such as electronic logging and hours-of-service compliance can be accessed from Geotab without installing additional hardware.

“Our partnership with Navistar enables customers to experience increased value through a robust set of accessible solutions that Geotab offers through the convenience of a factory-installed device,” said Colin Sutherland, executive vice-president of sales and marketing, Geotab. “Together, we’re proud to offer customers a seamless experience for accessing remote diagnostics and fleet management solutions to help keep International trucks running safely at the lowest cost per mile.”