Solera Holdings buys Omnitracs

Solera Holdings, a risk and management data and software supplier, has agreed to buy Omnitracs.

Solera says the acquisition allows it to offer a unified platform offering safety, productivity and maintenance solutions for commercial fleets.

Omnitracs ELD (Photo: Omnitracs)

“By joining Solera, Omnitracs will be able to further extend our converged solutions, both in and on the vehicle, into fleet lifecycle management services while also extending our access to new markets,” said Ray Greer, CEO of Omnitracs.

Solera operates in more than 90 countries, offering a “vehicle lifecycle management ecosystem” through software and data assets. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter. Financial terms were not disclosed.