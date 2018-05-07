Volvo cars and trucks to share traffic info

GOTHEBURG, Sweden – Volvo trucks and cars in Europe are participating in a cloud-based service to share real-time traffic hazard information.

Volvo’s Connected Safety was launched by Volvo Cars in 2016, and is now being rolled out in Volvo Trucks. The two independent vehicle manufacturers share safety-related data between their respective clouds.

“Expanded cooperation between different players is one of the most important keys to improved road safety. If more vehicles are able to exchange real-time information about the traffic situation, it will lower the risk of accidents. With Connected Safety we are opening the door to the future, with the hope that more vehicle manufacturers will join in,” says Carl Johan Almqvist, traffic and product safety director at Volvo Trucks.

Connected Safety sends out alerts to nearby vehicles connected to the service, whenever a driver activates the vehicle’s hazard lights.

“A vehicle standing still by the roadside in poor visibility risks being hit from the rear, which can have severe consequences. An alert issued well in advance gives all drivers of nearby cars and trucks the same opportunity to reduce speed, adjust their driving to the traffic situation and avoid a collision,” explains Almqvist.

Volvo says the service will be expanded to include additional safety functions.

“As the technology undergoes further refinement and more vehicles are linked to the system, real-time information will become an important complement to the various intelligent safety and driver support systems found in our trucks today. Connected Safety marks the start of a new phase in our ongoing drive to promote safe driving and prevent accidents,” says Emanuele Piga, director customer solutions and new services development at Volvo Trucks.

Volvo Trucks will initially introduce Connected Safety on new trucks in Sweden and Norway, where both Volvo Trucks and Volvo Cars account for a significant proportion of annual new-vehicle registrations.