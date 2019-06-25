3/8-inch impact wrench delivers the speed

The Ingersoll Rand 2115QXPA 3/8-inch impact wrench promises to be the fastest tool in its class.

The tool is ideal for working the bolts inside vehicles, repairing side panels, and also working on engines, the company says.

The 2115QXPA boasts a free speed of 15,000 rpm and delivers 300 lb-ft of maximum reverse torque. Speeds are managed through a feather-touch trigger, while a power regulator lets technicians adjust the torque to decrease power to minimize the chance of damaging over-tightened fasteners.

Encased in a chemical-resistant composite housing, it all weighs just 2.5 lb.