A next-generation load board

TransCore Link Logistics has unveiled the next generation of its Loadlink load board, giving members the power to combine all of their freight matching activities on Canada’s largest freight-matching network.
The single platform enables a lighter, faster and seamless service that requires no installation, the company says.
Freight-matching activities include:
“We’ve worked hard for more than a year building, testing and reinventing our approach to load matching,” said senior director and general manager Claudia Milicevic. “This enhanced Loadlink creates a unique and engaging experience that will provide existing and new Loadlink customers with fresh ways for more revenue opportunities for their business. We’re excited to be making this available to existing customers first.”
