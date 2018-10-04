A quieter compressor

Gardner Denver’s new Hydrovane compressor has been designed for the demands of hybrid-electric and fully electric vehicles, delivering an optimized weight-to-air output ratio.

Traditional compressors are heavier and noisier, and rely on a larger-capacity cooling system, the company says. This version has an optimized rotary vane technology that can be customized for individual vehicle requirements.

This TX02 runs at variable speeds up to 3,000 rpm, with pressure ranges of 7.5, 10 and 13.5 bar, and a volume flow of up to 450 liters per minute. The total package weighs less than 35 kg.