John Bean’s V6200 heavy-duty wheel aligner has been updated with a pair of accessories designed to support vehicles with additional axle configurations and to expand coverage where a combined truck and trailer is longer than a standard bay.

The three-piece aluminum V6200 Trailer Bar sits on a stand to create a stable setting for repeatable alignment readings. And an extra set of aluminum wheel clamps can be mounted to a wide range of wheels, supporting inside and outside clamping.