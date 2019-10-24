Air-Weigh unveils scale lineups

Air-Weigh’s LoadMaax Plus and QuickLoad Plus on-board scales have been unveiled with Bluetooth communication options, smart trailer integration, as well as increased durability.

In addition to addressing overweight issues, the data can be used to make informed decisions about asset utilization, freight routing, safety, and even equipment spec’ing, the company says.

The LoadMaxx Plus model allows for third-party onboard software integration options, when connected to a LoadMaxx tractor scale. And both the LoadMaxx Plus and QuickLoad Plus scales communicate with any smart device through the AirWeigh app.

The app delivers weight-related data to smart devices, and also emails weights and locations to fleet managers.

The scale features an icon-based touch screen display and alarm functions that can be programmed for a warning and overweight trigger. The new scales also feature a re-designed body and mounting system.

The LoadMaxx Plus and QuickLoad Plus will be available for airride and most mechanical suspension axle options. Shipments are slated for the end of the year.