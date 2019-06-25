Alcoa hub covers updates wheel end appearance

Alcoa Wheels is offering a way to upgrade the look of wheel ends on new and older trucks, through a new one-piece hub cover that holds in place with “secure fit retention”.

The system adds three threaded nylon nuts per cover, offering consistent contact points to secure the cover to the wheel end. Trailer lug nut towers accommodate the increased stud standout found on wide-base wheels, disc brakes, and other new truck variations, the company says.

Offered in both front and rear applications, the one-piece hub cover system with secure fit retention will fit 10-hole hub-piloted wheels with a 285.75mm bolt circle (22.5- and 24.5-inch diameter). It is also available in a matching menacing matte black to complement Alcoa Dura-Black Wheels for a complete blacked out look.