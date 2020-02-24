Alcoa truck wheels shed weight

Alcoa Wheels is updating its product portfolio with the Ultra One 22.5 x 8.25-inch wheel that weighs in at 39 lb. — a full pound lighter than the model it will replace.

“This is quite possibly the strongest wheel we’ve ever made, and it also happens to be the lightest,” says engineering director Mike Baird.

The Ultra One maintains a classic look and features hand holes that are 34% larger than competitive offerings, providing easier access to valve stems, the company says.

But the product also emerges with the help of a new patent-pending Alcoa Wheels Hub Bore Technology. While the inside wheels on dual assemblies often stick onto hubs, because of the contact patch between the aluminum wheel and the pilot, this design reduces the amount of aluminum that actually touches the hub. It leaves just enough metal to align the wheel.

This reduces the hub-to-wheel contact area by up to 64% when compared to other aluminum wheels on the market, leaving less surface area for corrosion to form, the company says.

The wheels are available with high polish and mirror polish finishes, as well as Dura-Bright and Dura-Black surface treatments.

“It’s also really important to understand what didn’t change,” Baird says. Aesthetically, it is the same as the wheel being replaced. “You truly can mix and match this wheel if you need to.”

It comes with a five-year warranty.