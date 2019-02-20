Alcoa wheels in a ‘menacing’ black

Alcoa’s Dura-Black wheels are bringing a new sense of style to forged aluminum wheels.

The wheel’s face is in a “menacing matte black”, while rim flange and mounting surfaces remain bright to support mounting. Both sides have been treated to offer extra flexibility when mounting in steer or drive positions.

The wheels come with color-matched components including a black valve stem and a laser-etched logo, and a coordinating Alcoa one-piece hub cover system.

Today’s models come in 22.5 x 8.25, 22.5 x 9.0, 24.5 x 8.25, and 22.5 x 12.25 inches. They weigh a respective 40, 48, 51, and 66 lb.

The company also offers Alcoa Dura-Black on select stylized wheels exclusively through specific tractor manufacturers.