ArcticPro systems updated

Mahle Service Solutions has redesigned its lineup of ArcticPro A/C handling systems.

The ACX2180, ACX2180H, ACX2150 and ACX2120H recover, recycle and recharge vehicles equipped with R134a refrigerant. But two new units – the ACX2280 and ACX2250 – can service vehicles that are factory-filled with the new R1234yf refrigerant.

They’re smaller than previous models, and a hinged cabinet service door offers easy access to internal components. There’s also a seven-inch capacitive LCD touch screen.

Each unit is fully automatic, and an LED indicator light on the top of the unit will shine when service is completed. There’s also a smartphone app that allows technicians to remotely mirror A/C service sessions and receive push notifications. Wifi capabilities ensure software remains up to date.

The new ACX models can log and monitor services, too.

The ACX2280 includes a built-in refrigerant identifier to ensure the proper refrigerant is being serviced, while an internal identifier with a separate sample hose is available on the ACX2250.