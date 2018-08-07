Atro helps with Hendrickson HN rebuilds

Atro Engineered Systems has unveiled a Hendrickson HN Suspension Rebuild Kit.

The Hendrickson HN walking beam suspension features a bar pin end bushing, and the traditional center bushing is replaced by two large bolster springs per side. ATRO’s new KT50-25004 includes components to do one side of the truck (two bolster springs and an auxiliary load spring).

Atro offers kits for heavy-haul suspensions including the Hendrickson Haulmaax, Kenworth AG 200/400, and Mack SS 34-44 Series and SW/ST34 Series.

The proprietary polyurethane materials used in the kits also resist dynamic compression set, and are chemically resistant to contaminants, Atro says.