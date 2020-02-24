Backup camera and light combined

JW Speaker’s latest LED stop/tail light comes with a built-in high-definition backup camera.

The Model 272 CHMSL measures 7×2 inches and is available as a combined warning light and Center High-Mount Stop Light (CHMSL).

Since the CHMSL lights sit higher than side brake lights, they are in a trailing driver’s line of sight, helping to fight rear-end collisions, the company says.

The camera itself can be connected to reverse lights to display any time the vehicle is put in reverse, and can be adjusted to allow for various mounting heights.

It can be used with OEM displays or JW speaker options including a 4.3-inch screen with one-channel and plastic housing, or a five-inch screen with three channels and metal housing. Six- and 10-meter extension cables are also available.