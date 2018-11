Bridgestone has unveiled the Bandag BDM3 retread for the drive axle tires on refuse vehicles.

Features include a new proprietary tread compound to resist wear, enhanced traction, and resistance to cuts and chips.

The tread compound alone is said to improve the tread wear life by 10% when compared to the Bandag BDM2 retread.

A non-directional tread pattern delivers traction in various on/off-highway environments and eases mounting as well, the company adds.